People will play football with CM Revanth for his failures, says BRS leader KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy may choose to indulge in political theatrics and personal stunts, but ultimately it is the people of Telangana who will “play football” with him for his failures, betrayals and arrogance in governance.

Interacting with the media at the BRS office in Hyderabad, the former minister said dragging family members into politics reflects a lack of values.

“I will never comment on Revanth Reddy’s family members. That is not our culture, and it is certainly not what KCR has taught us,” he said.

Rama Rao accused the Congress of a “clear and unforgivable betrayal” of Backward Classes (BCs), recalling that its promise of 42% reservations in local body elections was reduced to 17% at the time of polls. He asked why reservations were not extended to education, employment, contracts and skill development, and why assurances such as the BC Sub Plan of `20,000 crore and inclusion of the Mudiraj community in the BC-D category remain unfulfilled.

The BRS working president alleged a deep, covert understanding between the Congress and the BJP.