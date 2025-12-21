Quality of administrators key to national priorities: Vice President Radhakrishnan

HYDERABAD: As India pushes ahead with ambitious national priorities, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday underlined that their effective implementation hinges on the quality of administrators being selected today. He was speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day National Conference of Chairpersons of Public Service Commissions held in Hyderabad.

During the conference, the Union Public Service Commission placed before participants a proposal to establish a Centre of Excellence aimed at showcasing best practices adopted by Public Service Commissions and developing uniform recruitment standards.

Against the backdrop of evolving demands on the civil services, Radhakrishnan highlighted that the constitutional independence of Public Service Commissions has been vital in safeguarding merit, fairness and transparency in public recruitment. Over the years, he noted, Union and State Commissions have strengthened public trust by ensuring administrative continuity, institutional stability and impartial selection processes.

However, he cautioned that recruitment alone cannot guarantee lifelong excellence in public service. Stressing the need to protect institutional integrity, he said performance appraisal, vigilance oversight and periodic review mechanisms must be applied objectively and transparently. He also encouraged Commissions to adopt innovative approaches to talent mapping and employability.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Public Service Commissions are constitutionally independent bodies and not mere departments of government. He added that the rise of SC and ST candidates through the system represents a national achievement, and said Commissions can act as engines of inclusive change by ensuring reservations translate into actual selections.