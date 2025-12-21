‘Sore loser’ blocks village road for three days in Telangana's Adilabad

ADILABAD: A post-election sulk took a far more serious turn in Chinnabuggaram gram panchayat, where a defeated sarpanch candidate registered his displeasure by parking a bullock cart across the only road leading to the thanda (hamlet) in Neeradigonda mandal.

No amount of requests, threats and shouting had any affect on Rathod Mohan Singh and, for three days, entry and exit of villagers from the thanda came to a halt. Finally, residents approached the Neeradigonda police station.

Police personnel reached the village but the discussion turned into a heated argument. Attempts to reason with Mohan Singh resulted in members of his family joining in. Soon, a scuffle ensued and two constables sustained minor injuries.

The Neeradigonda mandal police said a case had been registered against Mohan Singh and his family members.

They added that the situation was under control and traffic on the road had been restored. The gram panchayat includes thanda as one of its habitations.