TPCC protests move to drop Gandhi’s name from NREGS

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday staged a protest against what it termed the BJP-led Union government’s move to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the national employment guarantee scheme, calling it an attack on democratic values and the dignity of labour.

The protest was held near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on MG Road, Secunderabad. Addressing party workers, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud accused the Centre of trying to erase Gandhi’s legacy and dilute the spirit in which the scheme was conceived.

Alleging that the BJP government has consistently reduced allocations to weaken the scheme, Goud said Mahatma Gandhi’s name is deeply embedded in the public conscience even as attempts are being made to remove it. He also accused the BJP of indulging in divisive politics based on caste and religion, warning that such moves would be resisted.