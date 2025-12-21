Union Minister Kishan slams CM Revanth, claims BJP strong enough to thrive on its own

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday countered Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over allegations that the BRS and BJP contested the recent sarpanch elections as allies, asserting that there was no need for an alliance with any party in the state. He accused Revanth of repeatedly blaming the BJP to gain political mileage, while people were closely observing his failures.

Kishan also alleged that municipalities were merged into Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to increase assets for personal motives.

Earlier he said people were ready to vote for the BJP symbol and called on party workers to make the most of the opportunity.n the day, actress Amani joined the BJP at the party state headquarters in the presence of state party president N Ramchander Rao and Kishan. The party also felicitated newly elected sarpanches and upa sarpanches from the Maheswaram Assembly constituency.

Kishan said rural development across the country had gained momentum due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that farmers were receiving Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments directly into their bank accounts, along with agricultural subsidies.

The Union minister said the Centre was implementing several development works in villages, including sanitation workers’ wages, road construction, employment guarantee funds, Rythu Vedikas, anganwadi centres and internal roads. He urged newly elected sarpanches, deputy sarpanches, ward members, booth-level leaders, mandal and district presidents and morcha leaders to work together with villagers and prepare a comprehensive action plan to ensure victory in the upcoming MPTC and ZPTC elections.

He said people were ready to vote for the BJP symbol and called on party workers to make the most of the opportunity.