Youth arrested in Telangana's Mahbubnagar woman rape case

HYDERABAD: Police have arrested a 20-year-old youth, Vivek, in connection with the alleged sexual assault and death of a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Mahbubnagar district.

The incident occurred on the night of December 17 in a village under Moosapet mandal. According to police, the victim, who had completed her intermediate education, had attended a victory rally organised in the village following the election of the sarpanch. Taking advantage of the celebrations, the accused allegedly lured her to a Rythu Vedika on the pretext of speaking with her.

Police said the accused sexually assaulted the woman at the venue, after which she reportedly lost consciousness. Vivek then informed the victim’s relatives and rushed her to a local RMP for treatment. On the RMP’s advice, she was shifted to the government hospital at Janampet, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was acquainted with the victim for the past two years. During interrogation, Vivek allegedly confessed to the crime, police said.

On Thursday morning, police officials visited the village, inspected the crime scene and recorded statements from local residents. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the law. Further investigation is underway.

The incident triggered protests in the village, with residents and leaders of various Dalit organisations staging demonstrations in front of the Moosapet mandal tahsildar’s office. The protesters demanded stringent punishment for the accused and justice for the victim and her family.