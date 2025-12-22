Baby sold for Rs 1.2 lakh rescued, five arrested in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: Police on Sunday arrested five persons and rescued a nine-month-old baby who was sold for Rs 1.2 lakh at the railway station here.

According to Station House Officer of One Town police station B Raghupathi, an official of the Women and Child Welfare department, identified as Sowjanya, lodged a complaint on Saturday, stating that a couple sold the infant at the railway station.

The buyer, identified as Saiuddin Qureshi, a resident of Mujayathnagar in the town, has three daughters and wanted a male child. He contacted his acquaintances — Rahena Begum and Karthar Ansari — to help him.

The duo, acting as mediators, struck a deal with the couple, Seema and Sharif, who live outside the railway station eking out a living through begging.

The couple agreed to sell their infant son for Rs 1.2 lakh.