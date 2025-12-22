Bhadrachalam gears up for Teppotsavam

KHAMMAM: Bhadrachadri Kothagudem Collector Jitesh V Patil said arrangements for the Teppotsavam (Float Festival) of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy and Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, scheduled for December 29 and 30, are progressing at a brisk pace. Preparations for the Godavari river festival are also being made on a grand scale, on the lines of last year.

On Sunday, the collector inspected arrangements for the ‘Eru’ festival and cultural programmes being organised along the Godavari river bunds in Bhadrachalam. He said a large influx of devotees is expected for the Teppotsavam and Uttara Dwara Darshan, and comprehensive facilities are being put in place to ensure smooth darshan.

The collector added that special plans have been drawn up to enable tourists to visit major attractions in the district between December 22 and 30, including Bendalapadu Kanigiri Hills, Kinnerasani Project, and Bojjiguppa village in Dummugudem mandal. Cultural programmes along the river bunds and special stalls by tribal communities and SHG women are also being arranged.

Appealing to tourists, devotees and locals to participate in large numbers, the collector said the events are being organised on an unprecedented scale.