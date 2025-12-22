CM Revanth Reddy challenges KCR to debate on Krishna water dispute in Assembly

HYDERABAD: Stating that the government would convene the Assembly session from January 2, 2026, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy challenged BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the House for a face-to-face debate on sharing of Krishna and Godavari waters under the theme “Neellu–Nijalu”.

Describing KCR and BRS working president KT Rama Rao as “financial terrorists”, he alleged that the father-son duo had severely damaged the state’s financial system.

Responding to KCR’s allegations during an interaction with the media at his residence on Sunday, the chief minister accused the BRS chief of betraying the people of Telangana. “I propose convening the Assembly session from January 2.

Let us dedicate one day to discussing Krishna waters and another day to Godavari waters. I dare KCR to come to a debate,” he said, questioning the intent behind BRS chief’s continued absence from the House and asking him to explain why he was avoiding the Assembly.