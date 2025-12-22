CM Revanth Reddy challenges KCR to debate on Krishna water dispute in Assembly

HYDERABAD: Stating that the government would convene the Assembly session from January 2, 2026, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy challenged BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the House for a face-to-face debate on sharing of Krishna and Godavari waters under the theme “Neellu–Nijalu”.
Describing KCR and BRS working president KT Rama Rao as “financial terrorists”, he alleged that the father-son duo had severely damaged the state’s financial system.
Responding to KCR’s allegations during an interaction with the media at his residence on Sunday, the chief minister accused the BRS chief of betraying the people of Telangana. “I propose convening the Assembly session from January 2.
Let us dedicate one day to discussing Krishna waters and another day to Godavari waters. I dare KCR to come to a debate,” he said, questioning the intent behind BRS chief’s continued absence from the House and asking him to explain why he was avoiding the Assembly.
KCR spreading lies: Revanth
He said that KCR was repeatedly spreading lies even after facing defeat in all elections since 2023, including recent gram panchayat polls. “KCR has paved the way for Andhra Pradesh to loot Krishna water, agreeing to
211 tmcft for Telangana and 599 tmcft for Andhra Pradesh out of 811 tmcft allocated to united Andhra Pradesh. He signed the agreement many times. His sign has become a death warrant for Telangana,” alleged Revanth and accused the previous government of not utilising even 211 tmcft of water fully.
He alleged that KCR shifted the water intake point to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) from Jurala to Srisailam project to help contractors and earn commissions. Despite spending `2 lakh crore, the previous BRS government failed to complete even one irrigation project, he alleged and said that his government allocated `6,800 crore for the PRLIS.
Responding to the DPR of the project returned by the Central Water Commission (CWC), the chief minister explained: “The CWC returned the DPR because the previous government did not submit it properly. KCR sought only 90 tmcft for this project — 45 tmcft by adjusting water from minor irrigation sources and the remaining 45 tmcft on the grounds that Andhra Pradesh was diverting Godavari water to the Krishna basin. In contrast, we are demanding the allocation of 71 per cent of Krishna water to Telangana, whereas KCR asked for only a 50 per cent share.”
He said he welcomed KCR stepping out of his farmhouse, alleging that the BRS chief had done so to reassert his position in the party amid internal differences. “KCR came out of his farmhouse to assert his authority in the BRS as KTR and T Harish Rao have been at loggerheads. They effectively kept him under house arrest. Now, KCR has emerged because Harish Rao is attempting to take over the party,” he claimed.
Revanth also alleged that Harish Rao would not leave the BRS, as he was eyeing assets worth Rs 5,000 crore. “BRS owns properties worth Rs 3,500 crore and has Rs 1,500 crore in bank deposits. If Harish Rao takes over the party, these assets would come under his control. This is his plan,” he said.
Referring to the CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project and the Formula E race case, he alleged: “Since the BRS and BJP are working together, the Centre is delaying the investigation in the case. In the Formula E race case, why is the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) not granting permission to prosecute IAS officer Arvind Kumar?”