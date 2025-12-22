Debt-ridden couple dies by suicide in Siddipet

SIDDIPET: Unable to cope with mounting debts, a man and his wife allegedly died by suicide after consuming pesticide at their rented house in Bejjnaki on Sunday.

Police said V Sriharsha (32) and his wife Rukmini (26) ran a cloth shop and had accumulated loans over the past few years. Sriharsha had also stood guarantor for loans taken by others, increasing financial pressure.

Unable to repay the loans, the couple allegedly consumed pesticide in their room. It is reported that some poison was also administered to their three-year-old daughter, Haripriya. When both adults collapsed, Haripriya cried loudly, alerting the house owner, who informed the police. On breaking open the door, police found Rukmini dead, while Sriharsha and the child were rushed to Siddipet hospital. Sriharsha died while being shifted to Karimnagar for advanced treatment. Haripriya is under treatment and her condition is stated to be serious.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. Police said a suicide note was recovered in which the couple sought forgiveness from their parents and named persons who had allegedly been pressuring them to repay loans.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)