ECI to undertake SIR in Telangana soon

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will shortly undertake a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Telangana, a critical exercise aimed at ensuring that only eligible voters remain on the electoral rolls, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said on Sunday.
Emphasising the pivotal role of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), he said Telangana would soon showcase to the rest of the country how a comprehensive and transparent roll revision should be conducted.
Addressing BLOs from across the state, the CEC said the upcoming SIR in Telangana would follow the model adopted in Bihar, which he described as a landmark success.
CEC asks BLOs to replicate Bihar model
The CEC urged officials to replicate the same standards of accuracy, transparency and dedication. Once the roll purification exercise is completed, Telangana would enter a new era of electoral administration, he said, noting that the state is geographically larger than Canada.
Explaining the significance of the exercise, Gyanesh Kumar said the SIR is aimed at cleaning electoral rolls by deleting the names of deceased persons, migrants and duplicate voters, while simultaneously ensuring that all eligible citizens are enrolled.
Citing the Bihar experience, the CEC said the SIR there covered 7.5 crore electors without a single complaint. There were no demands for repolling, recounting or verification of VVPAT slips, he noted, calling it a testament to the diligence and professionalism of BLOs, presiding officers and polling staff.
During the interaction, Gyanesh Kumar observed that urban voter apathy remained a major reason for lower polling percentages in cities, while rural voters had consistently set an example by turning out in large numbers and standing in long queues to vote.
Referring to India’s growing leadership role in global democratic practices, the CEC said the ECI will lead the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for one year from December 2025.