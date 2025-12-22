ECI to undertake SIR in Telangana soon

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will shortly undertake a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Telangana, a critical exercise aimed at ensuring that only eligible voters remain on the electoral rolls, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said on Sunday.

Emphasising the pivotal role of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), he said Telangana would soon showcase to the rest of the country how a comprehensive and transparent roll revision should be conducted.

Addressing BLOs from across the state, the CEC said the upcoming SIR in Telangana would follow the model adopted in Bihar, which he described as a landmark success.

CEC asks BLOs to replicate Bihar model

The CEC urged officials to replicate the same standards of accuracy, transparency and dedication. Once the roll purification exercise is completed, Telangana would enter a new era of electoral administration, he said, noting that the state is geographically larger than Canada.

Explaining the significance of the exercise, Gyanesh Kumar said the SIR is aimed at cleaning electoral rolls by deleting the names of deceased persons, migrants and duplicate voters, while simultaneously ensuring that all eligible citizens are enrolled.