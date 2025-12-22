Father, wife among five held for man’s murder in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Ramadugu police on Sunday arrested five persons in connection with the murder of Gade Anjaiah (36), which was allegedly plotted by his wife and father following objections raised by Anjaiah over their relationship.

Addressing the media, Karimnagar Rural ACP G Vijaya Kumar said Gade Lachaiah (63) of Laxmipur village entered into a relationship with his daughter-in-law Shirisha after his son went to a West Asian country for work in 2017. When Anjaiah returned in 2019, he noticed their closeness and reprimanded them.

Angered by his objections, Lachaiah and Shirisha allegedly conspired to kill Anjaiah and spent Rs 3 lakh to hire contract killers. With the help of Kolipaka Ravi, they engaged Upparapalli Koteshwar and Md Abrar.

On December 2, the accused allegedly consumed liquor with Anjaiah and later murdered him on the village outskirts, dumping the body into a canal. The crime was initially projected as an accidental death. The body was found on December 5.

Suspecting foul play, police investigated the case and during interrogation, Lachaiah and Shirisha confessed.

Police arrested all five accused and seized mobile phones, a two-wheeler and Rs 40,000 cash from them.