Former Telangana CM KCR announces people’s movement against PRLIS delay

It’s sarva bhrashta govt: KCR

“It is a sarva bhrashta (completely corrupt) government. There is no sincerity at all. We will organise three to four massive public meetings demanding the completion of PRLIS,” he said, adding that he would be on the field from now onwards.

Rao further expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of the Congress government and said it was steadily losing the confidence of the people. “We will skin the state government alive. Until today it was one approach; from tomorrow it will be another,” he declared.

Recalling how the Telangana irrigation sector was neglected during the combined Andhra Pradesh rule by both Congress and TDP governments, particularly in Mahbubnagar, Rao referred to his Alampur-Gadwal padayatra during the statehood movement.

After the formation of Telangana and the BRS government, it was decided to utilise 174 tmcft of Krishna water for PRLIS, he said. He explained that minor irrigation savings of 45 tmcft, along with another 45 tmcft that Telangana was entitled to receive above the Nagarjunasagar project due to diversion of Godavari waters by Andhra Pradesh into the Krishna basin, were allocated to PRLIS. Thus, the BRS government earmarked 90.81 tmcft for the project.

In addition, the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, based on 65 per cent dependability, allocated 1,005 tmcft to the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in the Krishna river. The additional water allotted to Telangana in that was also planned to be diverted to PRLIS, taking the total allocation to 174 tmcft, Rao explained.