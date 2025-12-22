Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar likely to grill former SIB chief in phone-tapping case on December 22

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar is likely to question former Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, a key accused in the alleged phone-tapping case, on Monday.

It may be mentioned here that a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the supervision of Sajjanar to oversee the ongoing investigation. A department source revealed that after the Supreme Court granted police custody of Prabhakar Rao, the SIT officials held several meetings to discuss the previously collected evidence and how to move forward with the investigation.

The source also said that based on the confessions of the accused persons, including A Shravan Kumar (A6), police are likely to call some politicians who held key positions in the previous government for questioning in the coming days.

Shravan Kumar, according to sources, revealed a few names during the investigation. Prabhakar Rao surrendered to the police on December 12. Police may simultaneously question Prabhakar Rao and other accused, including suspended DSP D Praneeth Rao. Prabhakar Rao’s custody ends on December 26.

A credible source told TNIE that a special place has been designated for the SIT in the Hyderabad Commissionerate office in the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills. The facility, which is close to the police commissioner’s office, can accommodate at least 30 persons. Documents pertaining to the phone-tapping case and other evidence are currently being kept at this facility.