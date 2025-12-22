Maoist sympathiser arrested for inciting rebellion in Jangaon

JANGAON: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Bharat Bachao Innaiah, alias Gade Innaiah Reddy, an alleged Maoist sympathiser, from Jangaon on Sunday for allegedly promoting anti-national ideology and inciting armed rebellion.

Innaiah, who runs the Maa Illu Prajaadarana Ashram in Jangaon, was picked up following his speech at a memorial meeting held for Katta Ramachandra Reddy alias Vikalp, a CPI (Maoist) central committee member, killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh. The meeting was organised by Amarula Bandhu (ABMS) at Teegalkuntapalli village in Siddipet district.

Innaiah was a founder member of TRS (now BRS). According to the NIA, Innaiah delivered a speech at the memorial meeting, promoting anti-national ideology, armed rebellion, and incited subversive activities.

The NIA said action against Innaiah was taken after examining video footage of his speech. The NIA registered an FIR (RC-04/2025/N) on November 26 under the BNS, 2023, and Sections 13 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. NIA teams later produced him before the NIA Special Court in Hyderabad.

Case details

