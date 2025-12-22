Social outreach fuels organ donation movement in Nalgonda district

NALGONDA: Awareness about organ donation is witnessing a significant rise in Nalgonda district, with sustained outreach programmes by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Neelagiri Branch, and the Lions Club of Nalgonda Charitable Trust yielding encouraging results.

Since January this year, corneas collected from 264 eye donors have helped restore vision to 528 individuals. In addition, nine bodies were donated from different parts of the district for the benefit of medical students. Organisers noted that while body donation was earlier perceived to be largely confined to those with Communist ideologies, this year donations have come from people across all sections of society, cutting across political affiliations.

Members of the Lions Club and IMA have been counselling bereaved families by explaining the essence of Puranic Dharma — Paropakarartham Idam Shariram — which emphasises that the human body attains its true purpose only when it serves others. They highlight that organ donation is regarded as a path to salvation, with various religious texts describing the donation of organs and the body as the highest form of virtue.

Upon receiving information, members of the organisations promptly visit the family to sensitively explain the importance of eye and body donation. Upon consent, corneas are collected with due respect.

Bank donates Rs 74 lakh for retina care

Karimnagar: IDBI Bank has contributed Rs 74.08 lakh under its CSR initiative to the Dr Bhaskar Madekar Eye Hospital run by the Lions Club. The funds will be utilised for the constructed Retina department, including the establishment of three modular operation theatres, and for the procurement of an Ashok Leyland bus, hospital authorities said.