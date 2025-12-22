Telangana man fulfils vow after dad wins poll against elder son

MEDAK: In a heartwarming display of devotion and family loyalty, a young man from Jhansilingapur village in Ramayampet mandal fulfilled a solemn vow by seeking alms door-to-door after his father emerged victorious in the fiercely contested gram panchayat election.

Manegalla Ramakrishnaiah contested the sarpanch post with the backing of the Congress. In an unusual family showdown, his elder son Venkat, supported by the BJP, contested against him, turning the election into a direct father–son battle.

Despite efforts by family members to persuade Venkat to withdraw, he stayed in the race, highlighting the intense political divisions that surfaced even within households during the recent panchayat polls in the state.

Ramakrishnaiah ultimately triumphed, securing victory with a margin of 99 votes. True to his promise, his younger son Bhaskar — who had vowed to God that he would beg for alms in the village and offer them at the revered Guru Dattatreya temple in Karnataka if his father won — kept his word.

On Saturday, Bhaskar visited every household in the village, seeking alms and graciously accepting whatever was offered, whether rice, grains, vegetables or money. Villagers, moved by his unwavering commitment to the vow, contributed generously, turning the act into a collective expression of faith and solidarity.

The following day, Bhaskar travelled to the famous Shri Kshetra Ganagapur Dattatreya temple in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka — a sacred site associated with Lord Dattatreya’s incarnation as Sri Narasimha Saraswati. There, he performed annadanam, distributing food to devotees and the needy as an offering of gratitude.