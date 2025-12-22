Telangana Minister Uttam accuses former CM KCR of misleading people

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday lashed out at former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for “misleading” the people of Telangana on irrigation projects, river water sharing and financial management during his 10-year tenure.

Strongly denying almost all the claims made by the BRS president, the minister advised the former to “come prepared”.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Uttam said that irrigation projects in the Palamuru-Rangareddy region — Kalwakurthy, Bheema, Nettempadu, SLBC, Dindi and others — remained incomplete despite massive borrowings. He demanded an explanation from the former chief minister as to why these projects were neglected and abandoned during the BRS regime. He also demanded that KCR apologise to the people of Telangana over this issue.

“Foundation stones were laid everywhere, but not a single acre received irrigation. This is KCR’s irrigation story,” Uttam said. “Nearly Rs 1.8 lakh crore was spent but not even a single acre was irrigated. The BRS regime also failed to release Rs 4,500 crore to complete the projects on the Krishna basin,” he added.

‘DPR rejected back in 2023’

Responding to allegations that the Centre rejected the DPR for the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, he clarified that the DPR was sent back on April 12, 2023. “Who was the chief minister back then? Who was the irrigation minister? It was KCR,” he said.