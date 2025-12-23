BRS obtained seven clearances, completed four reservoirs: BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Monday demanded that the state government withdraw the letter written to the Union government seeking only 45 tmcft water allocation for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

Speaking to reporters here, the former minister said that the BRS government secured seven approvals, including environmental clearance, for the PRLIS.

He also demanded that the Centre protect the rights of Telangana in irrigation water.

Objecting to comments made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during an informal chat with reporters on Sunday, he said: “If the chief minister wanted to respond to questions raised by KCR, he should have called a proper press meet and presented his version.”

“KCR spoke like a statesman and Revanth Reddy like a street rowdy,” he alleged.

Refuting the allegations levelled by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Harish Rao asked: “Weren’t crops under Mallanasagar and Ranganayakasagar raised with Kaleshwaram waters?”

“By digging just a two-km-long canal, this government can provide water to farmers under PRLIS,” he said and recalled that the BRS government completed the construction of Edula, Vatten, Karivena and Uddandapur reservoirs.