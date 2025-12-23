Class 7 boy assaulted by senior students on principal's orders in Telangana's Kompally

HYDERABAD: A Class 7 student was allegedly assaulted by a group of Class 10 students at a government school in Kompally, reportedly on the instructions of the headmaster.

Police said the headmaster, Krishna, also serves as the Mandal Education Officer of Dundigal.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday when a teacher has instructed the student to go to the bicycle parking area and watch a bicycle.

While he was there, some students accused him of deflating cycle tyres and reported the matter to another teacher.

The matter was eventually taken to the principal who allegedly instructed some students to attack the boy.

"Around six or seven students attacked him," a police official said.

The victim informed his parents, who then approached the police.

Pet Basheerabad police registered a case against the principal under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and the BNS.

"The case was registered on Tuesday and the matter is under investigation," police said.