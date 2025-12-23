First respond to Kavitha’s allegations: Congress to Harish

HYDERABAD: Accusing BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao of passing “irresponsible” comments against the state government, Congress MLC Balmoor Venkat on Monday asked the former to first respond to allegations levelled by his cousin K Kavitha.

Addressing a press conference here, the MLC said: “If Harish fails to respond, the allegations levelled by Kavitha will be construed as true. Harish’s silence over Kavitha’s allegations amounts to tacit acceptance.”

Venkat also accused BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of indulging in “personal attacks and lowering the level of political discourse”.

He dared the former CM to attend the Assembly and participate in debates. “If he (KCR) has the courage, let him come to the Assembly and discuss issues. If he cannot attend, he should resign and give others that opportunity,” he said.

Asserting that the Congress government was committed to ensure transparency, he said that the ruling party was prepared to answer every question raised in the Assembly and defend its record on governance.