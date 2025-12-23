KCR plotting to stop investments: Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Condemning BRS president former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments on investments, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday alleged that the former was conspiring to stop industries from coming to Telangana.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat, he said that “the MoUs signed by the Congress government are genuine and are turning into real investments”.

The minister recalled that recently various companies have entered into agreements with the state government to invest around Rs 5 lakh crore.

“During the previous regime, there was more publicity and less delivery. Under the Congress government, there is more action and less self-promotion. The BRS policy is to discourage industries, block investments and deny jobs to Telangana youth,” he said.

“For someone who governed remotely, these MoUs may appear like mere hype. But let’s be clear that this is not hype,” he added.

Sridhar Babu said: “If MoUs worth Rs 5.75 lakh crore signed at the Telangana Rising Global Summit are false, then was the presence of global CEOs, industry leaders, and international delegates also false? Yes, several MoUs were signed during the previous government. But how many of them actually translated into real investments?”

The minister further said: “Every MoU requires time for grounding. Knowing this fully, it is unfair to criticise a government. Our government is committed, with integrity, to grounding every single MoU. We have launched the Bharat Future City to serve as a national role model. Misrepresenting it as a mere real estate venture is irresponsible. This initiative is driven by a clear vision to provide investors with a world-class, integrated ecosystem where everything they need is available in one place.”