KCR’s concern is not about development but his political survival: Congress

HYDERABAD: Denying the allegations levelled by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, leaders of the ruling Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BRS supremo, accusing him of neglecting irrigation projects in the Krishna basin and failing to protect the state’s interests during his decade-long rule.
Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari and TPCC media & Communications chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy said that the people of Telangana have already delivered a clear verdict against the BRS in the Assembly, Lok Sabha elections and bypolls as well as local body polls.
Rejecting the former chief minister’s statements on the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), Excise & Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao alleged that “KCR’s concern is not about development but his own political survival”.
He alleged that the previous government started the PRLIS without completing canals and failed to provide irrigation water even to a single acre.
Taking a jibe at the BRS chief, Krishna Rao said that the credibility of the pink party is eroding steadily and that senior BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, were unable to arrest this trend.
Transport & BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the Congress government was pursuing people-centric governance. “This government has the support of the people. This has once again been proved in the bypolls as well as the gram panchayat elections,” he said.
He urged KCR to raise people’s issues on the floor of the Assembly instead of making allegations outside it, adding that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has promised to accord “full respect” to the Opposition in the House.
Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari said that KCR’s renewed focus on erstwhile Mahbubnagar district was unconvincing, noting that despite being elected from the region earlier, the former chief minister had failed to complete essential works.
He alleged that funds were not allocated and land acquisition was ignored under the BRS regime, while the Congress government is now addressing these gaps.