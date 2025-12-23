KCR’s concern is not about development but his political survival: Congress

HYDERABAD: Denying the allegations levelled by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, leaders of the ruling Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BRS supremo, accusing him of neglecting irrigation projects in the Krishna basin and failing to protect the state’s interests during his decade-long rule.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari and TPCC media & Communications chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy said that the people of Telangana have already delivered a clear verdict against the BRS in the Assembly, Lok Sabha elections and bypolls as well as local body polls.

Rejecting the former chief minister’s statements on the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), Excise & Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao alleged that “KCR’s concern is not about development but his own political survival”.

He alleged that the previous government started the PRLIS without completing canals and failed to provide irrigation water even to a single acre.

Taking a jibe at the BRS chief, Krishna Rao said that the credibility of the pink party is eroding steadily and that senior BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, were unable to arrest this trend.