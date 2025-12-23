Partner’s refusal to marry drives girl to suicide in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Allegedly depressed after her 32-year-old partner refused to marry her, a BTech student, 20, died by suicide on Sunday. The victim, Viharika, was a resident of Almasguda under the Meerpet PS limits.

Police said she had been in a relationship for the past few years with a man, identified as Kishore, from the same locality. He reportedly refused to marry her. Following the refusal, Viharika left home on December 17, prompting her parents to file a missing person complaint. She returned the next day.

When her parents again approached Kishore with a marriage proposal, he allegedly refused. Distressed by the developments, Viharika took the extreme step. A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by her parents, and the body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

