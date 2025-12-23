SIT likely to re-question KCR’s former OSD as phone-tapping probe intensifies

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is currently investigating the phone-tapping case, is likely to once again question P Rajashekar Reddy, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

It may be mentioned here that 10 days ago, police served notices to former chief secretary Somesh Kumar and former intelligence chief Naveen Chand and took their statements as witnesses.

Meanwhile, sources said that police are finding former Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, who is a key accused in the case, a tough nut to crack as he is refusing to divulge any information. He had surrendered before the police following a Supreme Court order.

Former DGPs and some bureaucrats, who played key roles in the previous government, are also likely to be questioned by the SIT. The questioning would revolve around Prabhakar Rao’s appointment as SIB chief and other accused in this case. Based on their statements, the police are likely to question a few politicians from the previous government.

Police are currently questioning Prabhakar Rao at Jubilee Hills police station. Prabhakar Rao’s police custody ends on December 25.