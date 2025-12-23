Telangana Assembly to discuss Krishna, Godavari waters from December 29

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to convene the Telangana Legislature from December 29 to take up issues related to Krishna and Godavari waters. Though Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier planned to hold the session from January 2, he advanced the dates after consultations with ministers.

On Monday, Revanth held an informal meeting with ministers at the Integrated Command Control Centre, which lasted for over three hours. Various administrative and political issues were discussed.

According to sources, the chief minister said the Assembly session would focus on water sharing and irrigation projects. He alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was making false claims on water-related matters and said there was a need to place before the House the decisions taken by the previous government that, in his view, had affected Telangana’s interests. Revanth asked ministers to rebut the allegations made by KCR on the Krishna water issue and to explain to the public what he described as injustice to Telangana in the sharing of Krishna and Godavari waters.

Revanth also expressed satisfaction over the results of the Panchayat elections and appreciated ministers for their efforts, which helped the Congress secure a majority of seats. He asked them to maintain the same approach in the upcoming ZPTC, MPTC and GHMC elections, and said the party should aim to win all Zilla Parishad chairperson posts across the state.

Sources said the chief minister also advised a few ministers to improve their performance and asked all ministers to hold meetings with newly elected sarpanches in their respective districts.