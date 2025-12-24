ACB searches on Mahbubnagar Deputy Transport Commissioner yield Rs 500 crore assets

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against Mahbubnagar Deputy Transport Commissioner Mood Kishan for allegedly accumulating wealth beyond known sources of income through corrupt practices.

Acting on the case, officials conducted simultaneous searches on Tuesday at his residence in Old Bowenpally, Secunderabad, and 11 other locations linked to his family members and associates.

The searches led to the detection of movable and immovable assets, including a 50% stake in Lahari International Hotel in Nizamabad, a 3,000 sq yd Royaloak furniture showroom in the same city, and two flats in Ashoka Township, Nizamabad.

The assets also include 31 acres of agricultural land under Nizampet Tahsildar limits in Sangareddy district, 10 acres of commercial land within Nizamabad municipal limits, and a 4,000 sq ft polyhouse with a shed in Nizampet mandal. Officials also found bank deposits of Rs 1.37 crore, gold ornaments weighing about 1,000.4 grams, and two cars.

The ACB said the documented value of the assets stands at Rs 12.72 crore, while the market value is estimated to exceed Rs 500 crore. Further verification is underway.

The case has been registered under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.