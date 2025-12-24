Azam Jah: Fighting to remain relevant

HYDERABAD: In a republic that prides itself on rupture from monarchy, royal legacies often survive in an unresolved afterlife: preserved as architecture, commodified as tourism, and debated in courtrooms. Hyderabad offers the most vivid illustration of this contradiction. Its palaces are photographed endlessly, its Nizams invoked nostalgically, yet the question of who speaks for this inheritance remains unresolved.

Prince Alexander Azam Jah’s recently filed civil suit, seeking clarity and inclusion in decision-making over Nizam-era properties from Chowmahalla to Falaknuma, reframes the debate from sentiment to structure. A direct descendant of the Asaf Jah dynasty that ruled Hyderabad for over two centuries, and the son of Prince Mukarram Jah — formally recognised in 1967 as the Eighth Nizam — Azam Jah represents a lineage that has outlived sovereignty but not relevance. His entry into this conversation, he insists, is not as a relic of a bygone order but as a contemporary claimant to historical continuity.

In an exclusive interaction with TNIE, the prince argues that heritage cannot be responsibly preserved if its custodians are selected without consensus among rightful heirs. “It is less about reclaiming power than about interrogating stewardship,” he says. “Who decides how history is curated, commercialised, or conserved once kings no longer rule?”