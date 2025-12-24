CM Revanth Reddy seeks action plan for development of CURE, PURE, RARE

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to prepare an action plan for developing the CURE, PURE and RARE regions.

The chief minister held a meeting with Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and secretaries of all departments at the Secretariat. Among the key topics covered during the meeting were development of Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri-Urban Region Economy (PURE) and the Rural Agriculture Region Economy (RARE).

Asking officials to utilise Centrally Sponsored Schemes’ funds, the chief minister said: “There is an opportunity to receive `3,000 crore from the Union government. In order to get those funds, officials should prepare proper proposals.”

The chief minister, meanwhile, instructed the officials to adopt e-filing system to make all departments paper-free.

Revanth also directed them to review the grounding of investments every month. He asked them to appoint a special officer for land acquisition and land allotment to industries.