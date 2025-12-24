CM Revanth Reddy seeks action plan for development of CURE, PURE, RARE

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to prepare an action plan for developing the CURE, PURE and RARE regions.
The chief minister held a meeting with Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and secretaries of all departments at the Secretariat. Among the key topics covered during the meeting were development of Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri-Urban Region Economy (PURE) and the Rural Agriculture Region Economy (RARE).
Asking officials to utilise Centrally Sponsored Schemes’ funds, the chief minister said: “There is an opportunity to receive `3,000 crore from the Union government. In order to get those funds, officials should prepare proper proposals.”
The chief minister, meanwhile, instructed the officials to adopt e-filing system to make all departments paper-free.
Revanth also directed them to review the grounding of investments every month. He asked them to appoint a special officer for land acquisition and land allotment to industries.
‘Shift all govt offices from rented buildings’
The CM, meanwhile, instructed the officials to shift all government offices functioning from rented buildings to government buildings by January 26. During the meeting, he
also instructed them to submit comprehensive department-wise details related to regular, outsourced and contract employees to the chief secretary before the Republic Day.
The chief minister said: “In the last two years, the government achieved many successes and prepared some developmental plans. As there were no specific policies for energy, health and education sectors, the government faced a few problems. To address those issues, the government unveiled the Telangana Rising Vision Document 2047. Under this policy document, the state has been divided into CURE, PURE and RARE regions for developmental activities.”
Asking officials to work with accountability, he said that the chief secretary will be reviewing the performance of officials every month. He also said that secretaries should submit monthly reports to the chief secretary. “I myself will review the performance of officials every three months. Officials should work with coordination for better results,” he added.