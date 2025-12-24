Cyberabad logs 35 per cent dip in cybercrime, sees spike in child pornography cases

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime cases declined by more than 35% in 2025 compared to the previous year in the Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

While 11,914 cybercrime cases were registered in 2024, the number fell to 7,636 in 2025, according to the Cyberabad Annual Report 2025. Releasing the report, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty attributed the drop to increased public awareness. He said digital arrest fraud cases saw a sharp fall, from 1,002 in 2024 to 117 in 2025.

At the same time, cases related to child pornography rose significantly, with 53 cases registered in 2025 compared to four in 2024. Cybercrime DCP YVS Sudheendra said the increase was due to inputs received through tip lines. Petitions involving losses of less than Rs 25,000 rose marginally, from 17,916 in 2024 to 19,059 in 2025.

Cognisable offences remained largely steady, with 37,243 cases reported in 2025 against 37,689 the previous year. E-challan collections more than doubled, increasing from Rs 111.81 crore in 2024 to Rs 239.37 crore in 2025.

The CP said the Cyberabad Traffic Wing introduced several citizen-centric initiatives to improve road safety, commuter convenience and traffic flow. Under a special drive by the Women and Child Welfare wing against street prostitution, 121 cases were booked and 508 persons arrested, including 262 sex workers and 246 transgender persons.

A total of 356 persons were bound over, while 24 sex workers were sent to jail for violations under Section 296 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 8 of the ITP Act.

Family Counselling Centres conducted 9,477 counselling sessions involving 2,741 families in marital dispute cases and helped reunite 803 families. On the immigration front, 27 foreigners who overstayed were deported in 2024, while the number rose to 72 in 2025.