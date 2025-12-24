GHMC completes ward reorganisation after merger of ULBs

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has completed one of the most extensive and politically sensitive ward delimitation exercises in its history, following the expansion of its jurisdiction from 650 sq km to over 2,000 sq km after the merger of 27 peripheral Urban Local Bodies. Officials said the redrawing of ward boundaries was undertaken to prevent administrative confusion and political complications in the future.

Based on the size of Assembly constituencies within GHMC, two to three circles will be created in each constituency to improve administrative efficiency, civic amenities, service delivery and the smooth functioning of day-to-day administration. GHMC officials told TNIE that Assembly constituencies have been treated as the primary boundaries for the exercise.

At present, GHMC covers 24 Assembly segments, a number that is expected to rise to 26. These segments fall under Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts. Each Assembly segment will have two to three circles, with four to six wards in each circle.

With the number of wards set to double from 150 to 300, the civic body has proposed a major restructuring of its administrative setup. Plans are in place to increase the number of zones to 12 and circles to 60, compared to the existing six zones and 30 circles.