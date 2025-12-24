Government resorting to baseless case leaks against KCR: KTR

NALGONDA: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday accused the Congress government of orchestrating a steady stream of “baseless case leaks” against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to divert public attention from its own failures.

Addressing a grand felicitation ceremony for newly elected sarpanches, upa-sarpanches and ward members at the Nalgonda district BRS party office, he launched a blistering attack on the ruling dispensation, daring Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to step out of the shadows and face the media directly instead of indulging in what he called “backdoor leaks”.

Pointing out that the chief minister also holds the Home portfolio, KTR said he should show political courage rather than resorting to “Shikhandi” politics. He alleged that the government was obsessed with cases instead of governance and was staging a “notices drama” because it had no answers to KCR’s pointed questions on irrigation projects. The chief minister, he said, was rattled by the prospect of being questioned on the implementation of the six guarantees and the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Turning to the Krishna river water dispute, KTR took sharp aim at what he described as the ignorance of ministers on critical issues. He claimed the chief minister had little understanding of river water management and ridiculed Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy for dodging technical questions at a recent press meet by claiming he was “unprepared”.