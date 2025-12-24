GST reforms key to affordable housing in Hyderabad: CREDAI

HYDERABAD: Further reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, particularly the restoration of input tax credit (ITC), are crucial to keeping housing affordable and sustaining demand in Hyderabad’s real estate market, N Jaideep Reddy, president of CREDAI Hyderabad, told TNIE on Tuesday.

He said that while recent GST rationalisation has provided some relief, the absence of ITC continues to push up project costs, limiting developers’ ability to pass on benefits to homebuyers, especially in the affordable and mid-income segments.

“Developers today pay an average GST of around 18% on inputs, and when indirect levies are added, the effective tax burden touches nearly 23%. If ITC is restored, this benefit can directly flow to buyers, making homes more affordable,” he said, urging the Union government to consider further GST reforms in the upcoming budget.

CREDAI Hyderabad also announced the CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show 2026, scheduled to be held from February 6 to 8, 2026, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre.

The event is expected to feature 68 to 80 stalls, with each stall showcasing multiple projects. More than 150 residential projects across price segments are likely to be displayed.

Developers are expected to offer special pricing, spot booking benefits and exclusive deals during the three-day event.

Housing finance companies will also participate to assist buyers with home loans, which are currently available at relatively stable interest rates.

The association said housing demand in the city remains largely end-user driven, supported by steady home loan rates and improving connectivity across key growth corridors.