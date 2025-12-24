Tech lifts government college attendance to 90 per cent

HYDERABAD: The adoption of technology in government intermediate colleges across the state has led to a sharp improvement in student attendance.

Officials said student attendance has climbed to nearly 90 per cent following the introduction of facial recognition–based attendance, compared to 60–70 per cent earlier when the system was manual.

The facial recognition system has been implemented in all 430 government intermediate colleges, which together cater to 1,47,465 students.

According to officials, under the earlier manual system, some students would leave home claiming to attend college but remain absent.

The new technology has effectively plugged this gap, resulting in an overall increase of about 20 per cent in attendance.

Immediately after attendance is recorded, an SMS alert is sent to parents’ mobile phones in both English and Telugu, confirming that their son or daughter has attended college for the day. Officials said the initiative is already yielding positive academic and administrative outcomes.

In addition to students, attendance of both teaching and non-teaching staff is also being monitored through the facial recognition system, ensuring punctuality and regular presence of staff on campus.

Meanwhile, the government has also tightened oversight of practical examinations, directing that they be conducted without exception in all government intermediate colleges. Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the department has procured and distributed the necessary equipment and materials to ensure smooth conduct of practicals across the state.