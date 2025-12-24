Telangana HC upholds DGP appointment, directs State to send panel to UPSC within two weeks

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday refused to set aside the appointment of State Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy, while directing the State government to submit a panel of eligible officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) within two weeks and report compliance.

Stressing that the selection of the DGP must strictly adhere to the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court, the court instructed the State government to file its counter after forwarding the panel of eligible officers to the UPSC. The matter has been posted for further hearing on January 20.

The court’s direction came while hearing a petition challenging the recent appointment of Shivadhar Reddy as the DGP. The appointment was questioned by Hyderabad-based social worker T Madhan Gopal Rao, who contended that the orders issued in September violated the Supreme Court’s 2018 guidelines on the appointment of police chiefs.

The petitioner argued that the State government was required to forward details for filling the DGP post to the UPSC at least three months prior to the retirement of the incumbent DGP, but failed to do so. He further alleged that the government did not send the list of eligible IPS officers to the UPSC, thereby stalling the process of making a permanent appointment to the post.

After hearing the matter on several occasions, the High Court ultimately declined to cancel the DGP appointment orders, but emphasised that the remaining procedural requirements must be completed in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions.