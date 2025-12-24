Telangana phone-tapping case: SIT to summon KCR, Harish

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged phone-tapping case is likely to issue notices to BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao, summoning them for examination.

Sources said the notices would be issued after the completion of the Legislature session, which begins on December 29. The two leaders would be examined thereafter.

The move follows the statement of the prime accused and former Special Intelligence Branch chief, T Prabhakar Rao, who told investigators that phone tapping was carried out on the instructions of his superiors. Based on his statement, the SIT has recorded statements from former DGP Mahender Reddy, former intelligence chief Anil Kumar and other senior IAS and IPS officers.

The SIT has already questioned former chief secretary Somesh Kumar and former intelligence chief Naveen Chand.

It may be recalled that KCR and T Harish Rao had earlier appeared before the Justice PC Ghose Commission.

Reacting to reports of possible notices, Harish Rao said he had heard they would be issued after the Assembly session. He alleged that whenever the Congress government faced difficulties, it diverted public attention through cases such as phone tapping and the Formula E race. Calling the SIT probe a “big joke”, he said he would not be intimidated. “Around 300 cases were registered against me during the Telangana statehood movement. I will not be cowed down,” he said.