Write to Centre, seek 90 tmcft water: Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that Telangana utilised only 28.49 per cent of water in the Krishna river in 2024–25, the lowest in the last 12 years.

During an informal chat with reporters, the former minister alleged that the present government failed to protect the rights of Telangana in river waters.

“While Andhra Pradesh used 718 tmcft (71.51%) of Krishna waters in 2024-25, Telangana utilised only 286 tmcft (28.49%). Between 2014–15 to 2024–25, Andhra Pradesh utilised 4,442.611 tmcft (68.63%) and Telangana utilised 2,030.232 tmcft (31.37%),” he claimed.

Harish Rao demanded that Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy tender an apology for the “historical blunder” that he committed by writing a letter to the Union government that Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme requires only 45 tmcft water.

He also demanded that Uttam write another letter to the Centre, seeking 90 tmcft water for PRLIS.

Welcoming the state government’s proposal to make a PowerPoint presentation on irrigation in the Assembly, the former irrigation minister said that the BRS too should be given such an opportunity.

The Siddipet MLA, meanwhile, accused Uttam and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka of “misusing” Rs 7,000 crore in the name of irrigation projects and clearing bills of contractors only after getting 20% commissions.

The BRS leader alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was not visiting the Secretariat because of his belief in “vastu”.

“The entrance gates and doors of the Secretariat have been changed. But the CM is still not visiting the Secretariat. He is confining himself to the Command Control Centre,” he alleged.