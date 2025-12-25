Activity-based learning to anchor revamped Intermediate curriculum from 2026–27 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Activity-based learning will be the key focus of the final report on the Intermediate curriculum for the 2026–27 academic year, which is expected to be submitted to the state government for approval in the first or second week of January.
The expert committee tasked with revamping the syllabus is currently giving final touches to the report.
According to officials of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), several subjects — including Mathematics, Biology, Physics and Humanities — have not undergone major revisions for many years. In view of this, the Board has decided to undertake a comprehensive overhaul of the Intermediate education system from 2026–27.
The proposed reforms include a revised curriculum aligned with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) standards. A strong emphasis will be placed on activity-based learning to promote holistic development and help students understand concepts beyond textbook learning.
Speaking to TNIE, TGBIE Secretary S Krishna Aditya said revised syllabus copies would be ready by the first or second week of January. “These will then be sent to the Telugu Academy for printing of dummy copies. After vetting by an expert committee, approval will be sought from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy,” he said.
Elaborating on the changes, the secretary said several new elements were being introduced, including improvements in paper quality, integration of digital content and the inclusion of activities. “We plan to allocate 20 marks for internal assessments and practicals. Each chapter will have mandatory activities for students. Content development is in progress and we are on schedule,” he added.
The TGBIE has also shared detailed year-wise, subject-wise and stream-wise schedules along with tentative print quantities with the Telugu Academy. “Our aim is to provide CD copies to the Telugu Academy by the first week of January so that printing can commence. We are coordinating closely and hope to complete textbook printing by the second week of April,” he said.