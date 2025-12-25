Activity-based learning to anchor revamped Intermediate curriculum from 2026–27 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Activity-based learning will be the key focus of the final report on the Intermediate curriculum for the 2026–27 academic year, which is expected to be submitted to the state government for approval in the first or second week of January.

The expert committee tasked with revamping the syllabus is currently giving final touches to the report.

According to officials of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), several subjects — including Mathematics, Biology, Physics and Humanities — have not undergone major revisions for many years. In view of this, the Board has decided to undertake a comprehensive overhaul of the Intermediate education system from 2026–27.

The proposed reforms include a revised curriculum aligned with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) standards. A strong emphasis will be placed on activity-based learning to promote holistic development and help students understand concepts beyond textbook learning.