College bus overturns on NH-44 in Telangana; several students injured

HYDERABAD: A bus carrying 40 junior college students and six lecturers overturned on National Highway 44 near Balanagar mandal in Mahbubnagar district on Thursday morning, leaving a few students with minor injuries.

According to police, the incident occurred when the bus, carrying students of Manikanta Junior College in Marikal, was on its way to Jalavihar in Hyderabad. Around 10.20 am, near Roopsingh Tanda in Balanagar mandal, a car travelling ahead applied sudden brakes.

To avoid a collision, the bus driver swerved the vehicle, causing it to mount the divider and overturn. The students on board sustained minor injuries. Local residents took the injured to a nearby government hospital.

Police said the condition of the students was stable, and they were discharged later in the day. Traffic on the route was temporarily affected, and several vehicles were damaged in the mishap.

A case has been registered against the car driver, identified as T Viswanath, and an investigation is underway.