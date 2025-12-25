HMDA to deploy additional amphibious excavator to tackle plastic waste at Hussainsagar

HYDERABAD: With plastic waste piling up along the shoreline of Hussainsagar, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to procure an additional amphibious long boom excavator to strengthen cleaning operations at the lake.

The shoreline is covered with polythene bags, plastic cups, thermocol, food wrappers, cloth bags and other debris, much of it entering the lake through both point and non-point pollution sources. Domestic sewage continues to flow in through Balkapur, Banjara, Kukatpally and Picket nalas, while industrial effluents mixed with sewage enter via the Kukatpally nala.

Solid waste dumping into nalas and litter from commercial establishments along the lakefront further add to the pollution load. Non-point sources include puja material, dried flowers and garlands, idol immersions and litter left behind by visitors and tourists.

HMDA officials said large quantities of solid waste are being carried into the lake through nalas and surrounding activities, making regular cleaning increasingly difficult.