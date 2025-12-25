Justice league | Telangana HC seeks response on challenge to GHMC merger ordinances

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to various arms of the state government on writ petitions challenging Ordinance Numbers 9, 10 and 11, promulgated on December 1, 2025, and amendments to the GHMC Act, 1955.
A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin directed the Principal Secretaries of Legal Affairs, Legislative Affairs and Justice, and MAUD to file their responses within four weeks. The petitions were filed by Barigala Raju G, a resident of Tukkuguda in Rangareddy district, seeking suspension of the ordinances that provide for the merger of certain urban local bodies into the GHMC and alter its territorial limits and governance framework.
SHO summoned for arbitrary closure of doc couple’s complaints
Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the handling of complaints filed by an elderly doctor couple from Miyapur and directed the Station House Officer (SHO), Miyapur, Cyberabad, to appear before the court with complete details. The direction was issued while hearing a writ petition alleging police inaction on complaints submitted in December 2024 and April 2025.
The couple claimed that their only daughter, now a major pursuing medical studies, was being illegally detained by her partner and sought police intervention. When informed that their complaints were closed citing “lack of evidence”, the court questioned the basis for such closure. Observing that no details were furnished, Justice Shravan Kumar directed the SHO’s personal appearance and posted the matter to December 29.
HC refuses to quash Shivadhar’s appointment as DGP
Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday declined to quash the appointment of B Shivadhar Reddy as Director General of Police. However, the court directed the state government to submit a panel of eligible IPS officers to the UPSC within two weeks, strictly in accordance with the prescribed procedure, and to report compliance thereafter.
The court further directed the government to forward the panel to the UPSC for selection of the DGP in strict compliance with the Supreme Court judgment in Prakash Singh vs Union of India. The writ petition has been adjourned to January 20, 2026, for further hearing.