Justice league | Telangana HC seeks response on challenge to GHMC merger ordinances

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to various arms of the state government on writ petitions challenging Ordinance Numbers 9, 10 and 11, promulgated on December 1, 2025, and amendments to the GHMC Act, 1955.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin directed the Principal Secretaries of Legal Affairs, Legislative Affairs and Justice, and MAUD to file their responses within four weeks. The petitions were filed by Barigala Raju G, a resident of Tukkuguda in Rangareddy district, seeking suspension of the ordinances that provide for the merger of certain urban local bodies into the GHMC and alter its territorial limits and governance framework.