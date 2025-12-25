Keslapur Nagoba Jatara to begin on January 18 in Telangana's Adilabad district

ADILABAD: The Keslapur Nagoba Jatara will begin on January 18, 2026, at Indervelly mandal in the district.

Members of the Meshram community and temple authorities held prayers and meetings at the Nagoba temple and finalised the dates and programmes to be conducted ahead of the jatara.

As part of the preparations, the prachara rath (campaign bullock cart) was flagged off. Priests Meshram Hanumanth Rao Patodi and Dadi Rao travelled in the bullock cart to seven villages to inform people about the jathra schedule and puja requirements.

The rath first visited Sirikonda mandal headquarters, where orders were placed for pots required for abhishekam using water from the Godavari river. It later covered other villages and is scheduled to return on December 29.

On December 30, members of the Meshram community will undertake a 70-km padayatra to the Godavari river at Hasanmagudu in Jainoor mandal to collect holy water for the abhishekam of the snake deity on the opening day of the jatara.

Community members said the practice has been followed for generations as part of their tradition and culture. The state government has declared the Nagoba Jatara a state festival and will make arrangements for the event.