Release gram panchayat funds within a month, says home affairs minister Bandi Sanjay

KARIMNAGAR: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday demanded that the state government release funds to all gram panchayats within a month, failing which he warned that a protest rally will be organised in Hyderabad with participation of sarpanches, deputy sarpanches and ward members from across the state.

He also demanded that MPTC, ZPTC and municipal elections be conducted only after the release of panchayat funds and said that if the government delays release of funds citing election code, large-scale agitations would be launched to force the government to bow down to people’s will.

Sanjay was addressing the gathering during an event organised in Karimnagar to felicitate newly elected sarpanches, deputy sarpanches and ward members.

The MoS announced that all villages in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency that elected BJP-supported candidates as sarpanches would be developed in all respects and transformed into model villages.

While congratulating the newly elected sarpanches, deputy sarpanches and ward members, he said: “Sarpanches can work effectively only with the cooperation of deputy sarpanches and ward members. The development of villages is possible only when these three elected representatives work together.”

He also noted that family members, party workers and senior leaders all worked collectively for their victory. “It was due to their combined efforts that 108 candidates secured sarpanch posts,” he said.

“The development of these 108 villages will be my top priority. I will transform these villages into model villages,” Sanjay added.