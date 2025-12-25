Teaching doctors posted in remote areas want special allowance

HYDERABAD: Doctors working as teaching faculty in colleges located in remote areas in the state have renewed their long-pending demand for a special allowance.

Referring to the 167th report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, which was recently tabled in the Rajya Sabha, the doctors pointed out that the panel underscored the need for special incentives to attract and retain faculty in distant locations. These include housing support, educational facilities for children and a rural service allowance.

The teaching doctors said such an allowance is crucial to motivate faculty members to take up and continue postings in remote and underserved regions.

Dr Kiran Madhala, secretary general of the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors’ Association (TGGDA), told TNIE that there are 32 medical colleges located outside the GHMC limits, where faculty members face a pay disparity of Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 compared to those working within GHMC areas.