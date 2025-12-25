Telangana industry bodies urge government to revisit power tariffs, HILTP

The industry also called for a review of the ToD tariff structure, seeking restoration of the earlier night-time concession of `1.50 per unit or higher concessions during daytime hours. With DISCOMs procuring cheaper solar power during the day, they said the benefits of low-cost renewable energy must be shared fairly. Without meaningful incentives, ToD tariffs risk becoming a cost burden rather than a demand management tool.

Apprehensions were raised over Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy. While acknowledging the need for urban planning, industry bodies said the policy lacked clarity on compensation, relocation support, timelines and the creation of alternative industrial ecosystems beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Industries, they stressed, cannot be relocated like residential units and require three to five years of planning, infrastructure development and workforce alignment. They urged the government to keep the policy in abeyance and adopt a consultative approach.

FTCCI President R Ravi Kumar expressed concerns over provisions for “voluntary” land-use conversion, warning that rapid changes could leave factories surrounded by residential or commercial developments, leading to legal disputes and operational constraints. Many units, he noted, have operated in notified industrial areas for three to five decades. Relocation would take at least two to three years due to regulatory approvals, with significant financial losses from abandoned assets, he added.

‘Disruptive measure’

Industry leaders termed the unblocking of lead kVArh billing one of the most disruptive recent measures. They said the sudden move by power utilities triggered sharp and unexpected power bill shocks for industrial and commercial consumers, with many MSMEs seeing bills rise by 100–300 per cent.