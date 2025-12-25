TRSMA urges government to revise professional tax norms for private schools

HYDERABAD: Members of the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) on Wednesday submitted a representation to the state government, urging it to allow payment of professional tax by budget private schools on a prospective basis and revise the salary slab for its levy.

TRSMA members said that during meetings with Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the delegation requested that professional tax be levied prospectively from the financial year 2025–26, instead of retrospectively.

Officials responded positively and said that the issue would be brought to the notice of the commissioner and the secretary for favourable consideration. The matter has gained attention as several private schools have recently received professional tax bills.

Sadula Madhusudhan, president of TRSMA, said, “During the meeting, we requested the government to enhance the minimum salary threshold for payment of professional tax from Rs 15,000, fixed in 2013 as per GO No. 82, to Rs 40,000. As budget private schools provide quality education at affordable fees and share the responsibility of the state by catering to students from low-income families, it would be appropriate for the government to issue necessary instructions on a prospective date, both at the institutional level and for employees.”