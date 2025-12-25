Unable to respond to KCR’s queries; CM indulging in vulgar rhetoric: KTR

HYDERABAD: Reacting sharply to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s harsh remarks against his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao and others earlier in the day, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that he was making such despicable statements as he was unable to respond to the issue of river water “betrayal” raised by the pink party supremo.

In a statement issued here, Rama Rao said that “Revanth Reddy is speaking arrogantly with a loud mouth as he is unable to protect the water rights of Telangana”.

“Revanth Reddy is unable to respond to the questions raised by KCR on the Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. That’s why he is using cheap language. People are vexed with the speeches of Revanth, who is wishing death upon others,” he alleged.

“People are disgusted with your uncivilised, cultureless and vulgar rants,” he told Revanth, adding that the CM was refusing to mend his ways.

“You are a vote-for-cash thief caught in broad daylight with bundles of currency. That’s your true stature. Making useless oaths and fleeing without courage is a skill you have mastered effortlessly. In the Assembly and in public meetings, everywhere, we will expose Congress’ betrayal on water issues,” he declared.