Unable to respond to KCR’s queries; CM indulging in vulgar rhetoric: KTR

HYDERABAD: Reacting sharply to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s harsh remarks against his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao and others earlier in the day, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that he was making such despicable statements as he was unable to respond to the issue of river water “betrayal” raised by the pink party supremo.
In a statement issued here, Rama Rao said that “Revanth Reddy is speaking arrogantly with a loud mouth as he is unable to protect the water rights of Telangana”.
“Revanth Reddy is unable to respond to the questions raised by KCR on the Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. That’s why he is using cheap language. People are vexed with the speeches of Revanth, who is wishing death upon others,” he alleged.
“People are disgusted with your uncivilised, cultureless and vulgar rants,” he told Revanth, adding that the CM was refusing to mend his ways.
“You are a vote-for-cash thief caught in broad daylight with bundles of currency. That’s your true stature. Making useless oaths and fleeing without courage is a skill you have mastered effortlessly. In the Assembly and in public meetings, everywhere, we will expose Congress’ betrayal on water issues,” he declared.
Stating that BRS leaders are not spineless slaves of Delhi, he said, “We always question and fight for the self-respect of Telangana” and cautioned the chief minister that abusive language and foul-mouthed diversion dramas would not help anyone.
Responding to Revanth’s claim that the Congress would win the next Assembly elections with a thumping majority to retain power, Rama Rao said that the people were ready to crush the Congress mercilessly.
“The people of Telangana will bury the Congress in the next elections. The Congress will not have any political future for the next 100 years,” he declared.
Blames CM for death of farmer in Gadwal
Meanwhile, reacting to the death of Jammanna, a farmer who collapsed and died of a heart attack at a procurement centre after failing to sell his maize crop in Manopadu mandal of Gadwal district, Rama Rao said: “This is extremely tragic. The chief minister should be held responsible for this death.”
The BRS leader said that despite waiting for four days, the farmer was unable to sell his maize. “More than 750 farmers died under the two-year Congress rule. Farmers were unable to get urea and other fertilisers, and the much-hyped app is not of any help for the farmers,” he said while demanding that `25 lakh ex-gratia be given to Jammanna’s kin.
Meanwhile, former minister T Harish Rao wrote on X: “When arguments fail and facts vanish, personal abuse becomes the last refuge of bankrupt politics. Telangana is watching this politics of abuse with clear eyes and a sharp memory.
When there is no vision for governance, no answers on promises, and no respect for democratic discourse, mudslinging becomes the easiest escape. Mr Revanth Reddy, your arrogance and abuse-driven politics will not be forgiven by the people of Telangana, and it will certainly be reflected in the 2028 elections.”