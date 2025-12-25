Won’t allow Kalvakuntla family to return to power, vows CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Vowing to never allow the Kalvakuntla family to return to power in the state as long as he remained in politics, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday launched a blistering counter to BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s remarks against him.

Responding to KCR’s remark, “toolu teesta” (I will flay you alive), the chief minister said that if he started using similar language, the BRS chief would take the extreme step of hanging himself at Ranganayakasagar or jumping into Mallannasagar.

Asserting that he would ensure the Congress retains power in the next election with about 80% of the seats, Revanth thundered: “This is our challenge. As long as I am in politics, I will not allow the Kalvakuntla family to come to power again. This is my vow. There is no future for the BRS.”

“In the next elections, if the seats are 119, Congress will win about 80 seats. If the seats increase to 153, then Congress will come to power again with about 100 seats,” the chief minister promised.

Addressing the gathering after felicitating newly elected sarpanches from Kodangal constituency at Kosgi in Narayanapet mandal, Revanth thundered: “KCR said that he will remove my skin. Newly elected sarpanches are here. Come... not only will they remove your skin, they will tie you up and beat you at Chintamadaka. Come… will you come to Kodangal or should I send the sarpanches to Chintamadaka?”

Targeting BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Revanth pointed out that the BRS leader returned from the USA, where he cleaned utensils, and became a minister by using his father’s name. “I come from a farming community and a small village. I did not do passport broker business like them. I never cheated anyone by saying I would send them to Dubai,” he added.