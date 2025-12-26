BRS leader Harish urges Telangana govt to release ‘unpaid’ cosmetic charges to residential schools

SIDDIPET: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Thursday demanded that the government immediately release cosmetic charges to the students of residential schools and colleges.

The BRS MLA was addressing the gathering after distributing blankets to students of Nasarpura Urban Residential School as part of the Christmas celebrations in Siddipet district.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promised to release cosmetic charges through green channel but failed to do so,” he said and alleged that the “funds were not released as 20 per cent commission was not paid”.

During his visit to the school, he also checked the food, including rice and eggs, being supplied to the students.

He also had lunch with the students. During his interaction with the students, he enquired about the problems they are facing in their institution.

Later speaking to the media, he said: “Revanth Reddy, who also holds the education portfolio, made many promises to the students. But failed to fulfil those promises. His government failed to come to the rescue of the students at a time when they are suffering over several issues.”