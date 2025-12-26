Husband sets wife ablaze after telling son 'your mother will die today' in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old woman was set ablaze by her husband in Tilak Nagar, nearly a decade after they eloped and got married.

The victim, Chityala Triveni, who worked as a helper at a hotel, died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday at around 4.30 am. Moments before the attack, the accused told his young son, “Your mother will die today”.

The accused, Kastala Venkatesh, a labourer, was arrested by the Nallakunta police nearly 36 hours after the incident and was sent to judicial remand on Friday.

Triveni and Venkatesh were natives of Huzur Nagar in Nalgonda district. After their marriage, they migrated to Hyderabad in search of livelihood. The couple had two children, an eight-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter.